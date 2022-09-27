close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: From Exodus to Marvel: A brief history of Hollywood’s justification of Israeli war crimes – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 34 views
no thumb


How is it propaganda? A well regarded Jewish professor of International Law?
You have denial – nothing else. Clown!



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response