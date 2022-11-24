Re: Freeing prisoners is a collective and daily responsibility

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Freeing prisoners is a collective and daily responsibilityMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on November 24, 2022 add comment 2 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest the fastest way a palestinian terrorist get out of jail is by meeting with his her 72 virgin goats Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article ‘This is too harsh’: parents in China punish son who watches too much television with all-night TV binge, take turns to keep him awake — dividing public opinion next article Alaska Republican Lisa Murkowski wins re-election to U.S. Senate The author comredg you might also like Re: EU delegation – ‘appalled’ by Israel’s demolition of primary school in Occupied Palestine – Middle East Monitor Re: Donors withdraw millions in support for controversial programme whitewashing Israeli crime Re: CCTV captures bus blast in Jerusalem Re: Donors withdraw millions in support for controversial programme whitewashing Israeli crime Re: Extremist Ben-Gvir makes demands to Israel government following Jerusalem explosions Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email