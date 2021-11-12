Re: Free in Israel, convicted spy Jonathan Pollard calls for more Americans to betray their country

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Free in Israel, convicted spy Jonathan Pollard calls for more Americans to betray their countryMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on November 12, 2021 add comment 5 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest No, they didn’t. He wasn’t convicted of treason. Wasn’t even charged with treason. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Ben Armstrong, Founder of BitBoy Crypto, Premiers Decentralized… next article Ageing Joe Biden got the top job ‘too late’ The author comredg you might also like Re: Thousands of Afghan refugees flee daily to Iran, rights groups say Re: Egyptians chant Palestinian song after spotting Israel tourists Re: UK ministers condemn protest against Israeli ambassador Re: Egyptians chant Palestinian song after spotting Israel tourists Re: Gen. Abdel Al-Burhan appoints himself chairman of Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email