Re: France: Macron visits Grand Mosque in Paris to mark centenary





C-A-G-E-D. Need a break from such harassing eastern European hop-alongs. Low IQ, and un-developed brains. Heart-and-minds locked due to inb ree ding. Delinquent by genetics. Parasites of the goy world. Needing a world of their own, stolen, naturally, maintained by goys, the beasts of burden as they say, but squatting among us to squeeze more of the goy nonetheless. Barra khazar, barra. Goy duty calls. https://christiansfortruth.COM/christian-politician-travis-patron-calls-for-parasitical-fake-jews-to-be-expelled-from-canada/





Source link