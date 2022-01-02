Re: ‘France has no right’: Turkey assails Macron’s call for Libya withdrawal – Middle East Monitor

INDIANS (ET)Re: ‘France has no right’: Turkey assails Macron’s call for Libya withdrawal – Middle East MonitorINDIANS (ET) by comredg on January 2, 2022 add comment 13 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Who the,,,Fu…is France who raped 250.000 inocent kids by Chrcuche.. christian pedohphiles. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Michelle Obama poses with her ‘boo’ to wish followers ‘Happy New Year’; check it out next article Hong Kong creative designers cry foul over bitter government expenses row in cross-border start-up project The author comredg you might also like Re: 2021 in Palestine: A new generation has finally risen Re: Hezbollah lost while Hamas won – Middle East Monitor Re: Turkey Finance Minister claims US Federal Reserve is owned by five families Re: Israeli settlers attack Palestinian village in Nablus Re: Israeli forces demolish Palestinian home Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email