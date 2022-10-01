Re: France closes another mosque – Middle East Monitor





Leicester, England…some muzzie team lost a soccer match, muzzies got their feelings hurt, so the muzzies have been attacking Hindus for weeks now, and, of course, try to blame the HIndus for the violence. Useless British cops, afraid of being called islamophobic, unable/unwilling to protect HIndus.

Popular Turkish singer Irem Derici cancelled from festival…some stupid domestic muslim group claims she “is a person who adopts and supports perversion”.

Lucknow, India…a MUSLIM woman decided to decorate the interior of her home with a Hindu statue…local muslims put posters on her home and on the street calling for her and her family to be burned alive.

Everywhere, everyday…muslims are a scourge upon the face of the earth.





Source link