MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: France closes another mosque – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on October 8, 2022 add comment 13 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Fairly immaterial when we are discussing ancestry! IgnorantFookin’Twat! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article White House and Italian American Leaders Achieve Breakthrough Over Columbus Day's Meaning and History next article Arrivederci Pelosi! Anti-Brexit Democrat planning her Italian escape after midterm defeat The author comredg you might also like Re: France closes another mosque – Middle East Monitor Re: Erdogan: If Washington does not meet our need for F-16 fighters, then there are other options Re: Palestinian groups to meet in Algeria to heal rift Re: Iraq: Drought pushes 3,000 families to leave homes Re: Israel, Lebanon closing in on maritime border deal Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email