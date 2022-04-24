Re: Forget Passover and Ramadan, Israel’s violence is all about its brutal military occupation – Middle East Monitor





False narrative! Palestinian Arabs never wanted to build and independent state when they had the chance. They chose war instead. For 20 years Gaza was occupied by Egypt and the West Bank was occupied by Jordan. There was not one Israeli settlement in the West Bank or Gaza, but again collective Arab armies amassed on the border of Israel in 1967, and again they lost.

The plan was made public years earlier–

March 8th 1965

“We shall not enter Palestine with its soil covered in sand, we shall enter it with its soil saturated in blood” – President of Egypt, Gamal Abdel Nasser





