Re: Forget Passover and Ramadan, Israel’s violence is all about its brutal military occupation – Middle East Monitor





and this attitude is why Extremist Islam as a government should and will fall. Anyone unwilling to talk, to learn, to hear and to adapt, will fail. Denying knowledge outside your current understanding is both shortsighted and foolish, a product of poor education or childhood indoctrination. This complete disregard for the other side is why wars start and continue.

Viva Palestine? Your people grow poorer by the day. Your economy is collapsing. You claim that tear gas and rubber bullets are “Deplorable Violence” while you send rockets into residential zones. You deny people the right to visit and pray at their holiest site, when it’s your third, after mecca and medina. it’s childish, and shows the world that you’re clearly unable to self-govern.

You want civilians out of the firing lines? Then fight in the open.

You want to be a nation? Then Fight like a nation, not like a bunch of desert rats, hiding behind your own people. Nations use armies, in the open, and occupy territory. They have doctrines to minimize casualties, and rules of combat. Rules that Palestinian forces have refused to abide by. Why should the opposing army care about your civilians over their own lives? That’s YOUR job.





