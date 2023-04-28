Re: Foreign Affairs magazine lays down the facts about Israel apartheid and Jewish supremacy





1/Stop splitting hairs. The advisory opinion found Israel could only build temporary constructions on occupied land. The emphasis being it’s occupied land and that’s not challenged.

2/ You and your ilk are great on apologies, quit them and stop playing silly buggers. The use of the particule in French to cover ‘lands’ and ‘the lands’ is just common usage so I don’t know what you’re talking about. If you really want to split hairs there is an argument where the absence of a definite pronoun in English does not mean ‘some’ but ‘all’ as in ‘Dogs must be kept on a leash.’ We all know the Israeli position but the OVERWHELMING international consensus regards its claims to the West Bank as completely meritless. The law we know is not enforced because of the US SC veto.

3/ Again completely hopeless. You posit a proposition on the basis of the Mandate and then you say my point only makes sense if you accept the legitimacy of the Mandate. My point makes sense whatever way you look at it. The Mandate was subsumed into UN legal obligations but has been superseded by human rights legislation that has exposed it was erroneously applied as regards to safeguarding the rights of the indigenous population in Palestine.

You play the same trick with the Mandate as you do with UNGAR 181. The sheer fatuousness of your argument that the Palestinians by rejecting an intrinsically unfair agreement in 1948 that gave the Jews 52% of the land when they made up less than a third of population (overwhelmingly concentrated in urban areas) forfeit it now transpires any claim to any of the land 75 years later, having along the way accepted Res 242 that gave them less than half the 48% they were offered in 1948 stinks of sharp practice of the highest order and gives the lie to the idea that Israel would have ever stuck to the Partition agreement.

4/ It is has been well established by US and Israeli sources that the 1967 War was a war of choice. Egypt was not positioned to present a military threat to Israel and imports through the port of Eilat were insignificant.

And as for Palestinians trying bellicose victimology for a hundred years…. Well that is rich.





