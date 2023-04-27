Re: Foreign Affairs magazine lays down the facts about Israel apartheid and Jewish supremacy





Are you being purposely obtuse? The OVERWHELMING understanding backed by the 2004 World Court ruling on the Wall and countless other UN resolutions is 242 required Israel to return to its June 4 1967 borders with small reciprocal land swaps to iron out border anomalies.

US Sec of State Dean Rusk said at the time:

There was much bickering over whether that resolution should say from “the” territories or from “all” territories. In the French version, which is equally authentic, it says withdrawal de territory, with de meaning “the.” We wanted that to be left a little vague and subject to future negotiation because we thought the Israeli border along the West Bank could be “rationalized”; certain anomalies could easily be straightened out with some exchanges of territory, making a more sensible border for all parties…..But we never contemplated any significant grant of territory to Israel as a result of the June 1967 war. On that point we and the Israelis to this day remain sharply divided. This situation could lead to real trouble in the future..

Special Presidential Assistant, Walt Rostow went further: “What’s on the Arab Ambassadors’ minds boils down to one big question: Will we make good on our pledge to support the territorial integrity of all states in the Middle East? Our best answer is that we stand by that pledge, but the only way to make good on it is to have a genuine peace. The tough question is whether we’d force Israel back to 4 June borders if the Arabs accepted terms that amounted to an honest peace settlement

The answer to that question was no. The US would not force Israel to honour its commitments, falling back on the excuse that the deal had to be acceptable to both sides.

Israel has consequently been able to act with complete impunity due to America’s political impotence but doesn’t lie the consequences. Obama spelt it out in so many words to Netanyahu. I can’t stop you building settlements but by closing off the two state solution you embrace Apartheid.

That’s where we are as the Foreign Affairs article so forensically lays bare. Israel has grabbed what it wants because there was nobody there to stop it. It has gamed the peace process but it has persuaded virtually no one despite the blandishments of the political classes that it’s the Arabs rather than themselves who have been the obstacle to peace. The only peace Israel is interested in is the West Bank without its inhabitants. End of story





