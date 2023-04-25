Re: Foreign Affairs magazine lays down the facts about Israel apartheid and Jewish supremacy





From an inane beginning, the authors go on to things like (paraphrased):

Israel isn’t really apartheid, even by the definition which was created to include it,

but so what?

Then they call for demands on Israel which ignore Arab perfidy and rejectionism.

If you really think foreign intervention may be helpful,

how about some source of overwhelming power saying,

“You two can decide anything you want, we will not intervene, no matter what.

But after you sign, if any side doesn’t keep its word, we will beat him to a pulp”.

If it’s believable, it might be good enough.

Articles like this, regardless of intentions,

serve to raise hopes, and in the end, demands that can’t be met,

and only make peace more difficult to achieve.





