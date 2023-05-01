Re: Foreign Affairs magazine lays down the facts about Israel apartheid and Jewish supremacy





You claim that Israel had perfect knowledge of its enemies’ intentions and abilities,

No I do not.The Israelis liaised very closely with the Americans who clearly had superior satellite intel and came to an unequivocal conclusion that Israel could take on all comers. The issue was the cost of going for a pre-emptive strike rather than reacting to an attack. Dayan and Begin said 67 was a war of choice.

As to the Egypt’s intentions,. the Israelis couldn’t be certain about those.. But Nasser had opened a serious peace initiative with Moshe Sharett which was rebuffed by Dayan et al because it would constrain Israel’s freedom of action. Sharett, the only true Israeli peace seeker, was disenchanted with his colleagues who he concluded were simply bent on territorial expansion and provoking incidents viz the Lavon affair, the Qibya massacre and indeed the 1956 Suez invasion.





Source link