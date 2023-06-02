Re: Foreign Affairs magazine: Israel apartheid and Jewish supremacy – Part Two





The man who today calls himself Michael Oren was known as Bornstein. he is an American Jew who willingly surrendered his American passport in order to be the Israeli Ambassador back to America. Yea, it is confusing, but this man is an American Jew who is the ambassador from Israel to America. He believes he has an absolute right to be in Palestine but today he cannot tell us what the reason would be because today DNA has confirmed that the Bornsteins are actually 100% pure European. How did the crazy idea enter the mind of this man that he was returning home to Palestine considering the way he looks – this is the way he looks: https://bit.lY/Michael-Oren





Source link