Re: For the first time ever, Israeli settlers raid Al-Aqsa Mosque via Lions Gate

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: For the first time ever, Israeli settlers raid Al-Aqsa Mosque via Lions GateMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on October 5, 2022 add comment 9 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest I quite enjoy correcting lies and liars. Bit of a laugh. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Turkiye: To woo conservatives, secular opposition suggests draft law to 'protect veiled women' next article US President Joe Biden heads to Florida to focus on hurricane victims The author comredg you might also like Re: Iraq woman kidnaps Yemen teen to force him into marriage Re: PA rescues Jewish settlers who entered Nablus by mistake Re: Paris cancels public screenings of FIFA World Cup matches Re: Why is Israel allowed to annex occupied land, but Russia isn't? Re: Erdogan reveals intelligence talks with Syria regime Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email