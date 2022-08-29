close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: For the first time ever, Israeli settlers raid Al-Aqsa Mosque via Lions Gate

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 30 views
no thumb


See, this is the problem with some of you Arabs here. Living in a dream world. One state will never happen.



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response