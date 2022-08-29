MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: For the first time ever, Israeli settlers raid Al-Aqsa Mosque via Lions GateMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on August 29, 2022 add comment 30 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest See, this is the problem with some of you Arabs here. Living in a dream world. One state will never happen. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article UN aid chief pushes for restart of Afghanistan development aid next article White House: Lindsey Graham's Riot Threat Proves Biden's 'Semi-Fascism' Remark The author comredg you might also like Re: Jordan calls on Israel to immediately stop violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque Re: Jordan calls on Israel to immediately stop violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque Re: For the first time ever, Israeli settlers raid Al-Aqsa Mosque via Lions Gate Re: Israel accuses Iran of providing Islamic Jihad millions of dollars annually Re: Israel accuses Iran of providing Islamic Jihad millions of dollars annually Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email