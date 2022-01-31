Re: For Gaza, relying on coal is the only way to survive the winter





Yet another reason for Hamas to stop firing thousands of rockets into Israel’s civilian populated areas. In August 2020, the Gaza power plant shut down because Israel suspended fuel shipments after dozens of incendiary balloons were launched from Gaza causing brush fires in southern Israel.

Then, if two million people cannot pay their electric bill or maintenance of equipment, who is supposed to pick up the tab every year?

Also the deserts of the Middle East and North Africa were never capable of supportng the populations of today with renewable fresh water, food, and other natural resources. Middle East Countries cannot even keep up with waste management. But the populations keep growing and blame game never stops.





