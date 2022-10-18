MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Football legend Eric Cantona posts picture in support of Palestinian refugee teamMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on October 18, 2022 add comment 18 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest I have Gharqad trees, I’ll be fine dumb jarab Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Malaysia election: PM Ismail Sabri says days of expecting easy wins are gone, tells Barisan Nasional to buck up next article U.S. Supreme Court Takes a Pass on Insular Cases and Birthright Citizenship The author comredg you might also like Re: Australia quietly deletes recognition of Jerusalem as Israel capital from govt website Re: Australia quietly deletes recognition of Jerusalem as Israel capital from govt website Re: Football legend Eric Cantona posts picture in support of Palestinian refugee team Re: An anti-Semitism expert says that progressives ‘have the right to exclude Zionists’ – Middle East Monitor Re: The West faces an energy crisis but still backs Israel as it imposes an energy crisis on Gaza Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email