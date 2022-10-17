MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Football legend Eric Cantona posts picture in support of Palestinian refugee teamMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on October 17, 2022 add comment 22 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Well it is. Try, “Israel Apartheid State Analogy”.😝😝😘😘😘😘 Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Ukraine war: Russian ‘kamikaze drones’ strike Kyiv next article Republicans Gain Edge as Voters Worry About Economy, Times/Siena Poll Finds The author comredg you might also like Re: Gaza: Palestinian farmers hope to export olives and olive oil Re: Football legend Eric Cantona posts picture in support of Palestinian refugee team Re: Football legend Eric Cantona posts picture in support of Palestinian refugee team Re: Iran security forces massacred Sunni Balochi minority, sources confirm Re: An anti-Semitism expert says that progressives ‘have the right to exclude Zionists’ – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email