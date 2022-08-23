Re: FM: We will only accept a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital





Incidently, there never was a national or geographical entity called “Palestine” in the historical sense that we usually ascribe to nations or geography. “Palestine” was the designation given to the Land Of Israel by the Romans when they incorporated it into their Empire as a province. They named it after the Philistines, the traditional enemies of Israel, in order to humiliate their new Jewish subjects. Since the Arabs living in the Land Of Israel insist that they are the descendants of the ancient Caananites, why don’t they refer to themselves as Caananites rather than Philistines? Arab humor: Take my hostage, please!





