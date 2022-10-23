Re: Finnish delegation to visit Turkiye for talks on terrorists' extradition

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Finnish delegation to visit Turkiye for talks on terrorists' extraditionMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on October 23, 2022 add comment 24 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest What do you expect from these Nordic countries. They are bunch of Coward that Suffer the Stockholm syndrome Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Pelosi and Sanders Press Democrats’ Case, and More News From the Sunday Talk Shows next article U.S. Senate candidates to speak at press club Monday, public invited The author comredg you might also like Re: Banned donkey import stops the Gaza cart economy Re: Israel occupation forces, settlers attack Palestinians across occupied West Bank Re: Hamas claims foiling Israeli intelligence operations in Gaza Re: Thousands attend 18th Palestine Festival in London Re: Lebanon, Syria discuss sea border after Beirut’s Israel deal – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email