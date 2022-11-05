Re: Finally, the mask slipped from the face of Hassan Nasrallah





This off shore gas deal will never lead to a peace treaty with Israel, especially when Hezbollah is part of their government. There are further no guarantees the agreed boundaries will be secure. Hezbollah is going to make war on Israel sooner or later so they will continue to protect the Karish gas field for that very reason. Israel is already sending gas to both Egypt and Jordan and now they will be sending gas to the EU and making billions. I doubt that Lebanon will ever see any revenues from off shore gas in the near future. Hezbollah will not spend to explore for gas no more than Hamas will spend for same off Gaza, they will only spend on war related matters. Further, this talk about Aoun leaving caused a crisis is just non sequitur, Aoun didn’t leave a crisis, he was just a corrupt and complicit puppet of Hezbollah. They have been calling the shots for several years and recently announced that any ” elected president” won’t take charge unless they approve. This means that Lebanon has completely lost their democracy, this is the real crisis. It is now going to take the people to get their democracy back and that is going to be an uphill battle, probably civil war.





