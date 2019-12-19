Re: Film about lawyer who represents Palestinians shortlisted for Oscar

INDIANS (ET)Re: Film about lawyer who represents Palestinians shortlisted for OscarINDIANS (ET) by admin on December 19, 2019 add comment 15 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Methinks you have a dog in this fight, John, especially in defending the defender of rapists. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article At least five Hong Kong teachers accused of protest-related misconduct were not given a chance to defend themselves before Education Bureau, union says next article Re: Defying pressure, Canada backs UN resolution on Palestinian self-determination The author admin you might also like Re: Israel wants $150bn compensation for Jews who left Arab countries Re: Palestinian human rights cannot be addressed without decolonisation Algeria Inaugurates New President Rejected by Protesters Lebanese Professor Likely Candidate for PM Post Re: Thousands of Russia immigrants to Israel left again after getting passports Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email