Re: Fatah backs general strike in occupied West Bank 





An Arab named Uday Al-Tamimi at the tender age of 22 years of age committed a murder. He hide out for 11 days before he attempted to murder again. He made up a will acknowledging that he would die. He wanted to die as a martyr. He got his wish this morning when guards at the entrance to the Israel city of Ma’ale Adumim shot him dead.

So now the Palestinians whine and stamp their feet. They hold a general strike of Palestinian businesses in the West Bank as if this hurts Israel that Palestinian businessmen are deprived of their livings.

Fatah, PIJ, PFLP and Hamas all support the strike and the idolization of Tamimi as a hero of the Palestinian people. Fatah proves that it is no different than Hamas, PIJ or the PFLP. They show that Fatah and all other factions of the Palestinian people are enemies of the Israeli state and should treated as such.





