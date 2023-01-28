close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Far-right politician Paludan burns Quran in front of Turkiye Embassy in Denmark

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 28 views
no thumb


I once got so angry and frustrated with Obama I asked him to send me there instead it would be easier.



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response