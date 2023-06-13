Re: Extremist ministers support detaining Arab citizens of Israel without charge or trial

That European Jews spent many centuries boasting about their
Hebrew blood and then they faced their worst nightmare when DNA
confirmed that they are actually no different than the Germans or
the British or the French, they have DNA that says they are 100%
European which then means that they have 0% of the Hebrew blood
they were boasting about. This people have no other choice today
except to accept what DNA says about them – which is – they are a
very foreign people to the Middle East and to pack their bags and
return home.