Re: Extremist ministers support detaining Arab citizens of Israel without charge or trial





That European Jews spent many centuries boasting about their

Hebrew blood and then they faced their worst nightmare when DNA

confirmed that they are actually no different than the Germans or

the British or the French, they have DNA that says they are 100%

European which then means that they have 0% of the Hebrew blood

they were boasting about. This people have no other choice today

except to accept what DNA says about them – which is – they are a

very foreign people to the Middle East and to pack their bags and

return home.





Source link