Re: Extremist Danish politician burns the Quran in Sweden

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Extremist Danish politician burns the Quran in SwedenMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 24, 2023 add comment 20 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest America! They forced Partition in 1947! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article White House responds to Oversight Republicans about Biden docs scandal next article US Supreme Court puts off considering state laws curbing internet platforms The author comredg you might also like Re: UNRWA employees in Gaza to start partial strike Re: Israel angered by visit of Western envoys to Al-Aqsa Mosque Re: Palestinians are not liars: confronting the violence of media delegitimisation Re: Netanyahu sacks minister with criminal record to comply with High Court ruling Re: Palestinians are not liars: confronting the violence of media delegitimisation Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email