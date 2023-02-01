Re: Extremist Danish politician burns the Quran in Sweden

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Extremist Danish politician burns the Quran in SwedenMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on February 1, 2023 add comment 20 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest If you do not mind being inaccurate.Serves your needs/goals, I suppose. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Chinese military announces YJ-21 missile performance in social media post read as warning to US amid tension in Taiwan Strait next article Exclusive! The Secret Lying Contest Between Joe Biden & George Santos The author comredg you might also like Re: Does Denmark have an Islamophobia problem that it does not like to admit? Re: Israel settlers attack Armenian restaurant in Jerusalem Re: Khan Al-Ahmar: solidarity protest held to prevent demolition Re: Israel: former Netanyahu aide threatens 'Defensive Shield II' in occupied West Bank Re: US insists on glorifying Israel despite its increasing violations of international law Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email