Re: Extremist Danish politician burns the Quran in Sweden

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Extremist Danish politician burns the Quran in SwedenMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on February 1, 2023 add comment 20 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Beats being an IgnorantFookin’Twat like yourself! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article WATCH: Native Bidaské with Domestic Violence Prevention Specialist Kayla Woody Discuss the Dangers of Stalking next article First White House Lunar New Year event — Biden changes the narrative for Asian Americans The author comredg you might also like Re: Malaysian parliament speaker hails Turkiye's Erdogan as 'champion of Muslims' Re: Malaysian parliament speaker hails Turkiye's Erdogan as 'champion of Muslims' Re: UNRWA: Sharp rise in Palestinians living in ‘catastrophic’ conditions, help is needed – Middle East Monitor Re: Israeli settlers blame Ben-Gvir for Jerusalem synagogue attack Re: Israel settlers attack Armenian restaurant in Jerusalem Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email