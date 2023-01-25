Re: Extremist Danish politician burns the Quran in Sweden





“[Jews] are habitual terrorists, then any now, that is a proven fact.”

If it’s a ‘fact,’ you have YET to ‘prove’ it — and quoting Yitzhak Shamir proves nothing.

Shamir was part of LEHI, a tiny offshoot of the Irgun — and, unlike the Irgun, it had very little support among the Jewish community: as evidenced by the glaring fact that they had to rob banks to sustain themselves, since the community had no use for them and would not support them.

Moreover, the kind of activity that Shamir calls ‘terrorism’ was limited to assassinations of public officials — since even LEHI didn’t make a practice of targeting a populace.





Source link