MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Extremist Ben-Gvir makes demands to Israel government following Jerusalem explosionsMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on November 23, 2022 add comment 17 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest It is never a war crime to kill Palestinian terrorists. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article US extends tariff exclusions on medical goods from China next article Herschel Walker, running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, still gets tax break on $3 million Texas residence The author comredg you might also like Re: Donors withdraw millions in support for controversial programme whitewashing Israeli crime Re: Extremist Ben-Gvir makes demands to Israel government following Jerusalem explosions Re: The real cost of Palestinian resistance Re: Israel vulnerable to food insecurity due to reliance on food imports, report warns Re: Palestine Resistance declares ‘state of alert’ against potential Israel attack after Jerusalem explosions – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email