Re: Ex-Qatar PM warns of new ‘fiercer’ Palestinian Intifada – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Ex-Qatar PM warns of new ‘fiercer’ Palestinian Intifada – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on December 6, 2022 add comment 28 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest i think its a wonderful idea to go for it and no better time than when Ben Gvir the liberal is in office Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article North Korea orders new artillery firings over South Korea’s drills next article Can Herschel Walker Run to the U.S. Senate? Plus, Epic Twitter Threads and the Power of the List. The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel 'afraid' to reveal looted Palestinian documents fearing debunked Zionist myths Re: Iran executes 4 over alleged cooperation with Israel intelligence: local media Re: UK university excludes Palestinian staff and Palestine scholars from IHRA discussion Re: UK university excludes Palestinian staff and Palestine scholars from IHRA discussion Re: On 'hate' and love at the World Cup: Palestine is more than an Arab cause Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email