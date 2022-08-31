close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Ex-Mossad official: Mossad carried out many operations ‘in heart of Iran’ – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 13 views
no thumb


Says the guy who’s never left Hicksville. IgnorantFookin’Twat!



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response