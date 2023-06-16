INDIANS (ET)Re: Europe is shielding Israel under guise of combating anti-Semitism, new report findsINDIANS (ET) by comredg on June 16, 2023 add comment 24 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest The Park Ave Catholics were taught to worship money and destroy love. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Hong Kong HK2 billion hi-tech helicopter simulator expected to cut training for government pilots by up to 2 years next article Re: Europe is shielding Israel under guise of combating anti-Semitism, new report finds The author comredg you might also like Re: Bin Salman has ‘weaponised’ Hajj to the detriment of all Muslims – Middle East Monitor Re: The facts of history tell us why an Egyptian policeman killed 3 Israeli soldiers Re: Israel did not attend midwifery conference as Indonesia bans its flag Re: Palestinian killed, 9 injured by Israel fire in Nablus Re: Iran-Saudi Arabia ties: What comes next after ‘smooth restart’? – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email