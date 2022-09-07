Re: EU sends UNICEF $3.7m to support children in Gaza





Memo;

“The EU-supported programme is a collaboration between UNICEF and the

Palestinian Ministry of Social Development and the donation will go

towards strengthening educational services, such as cash transfers,

summer activities and water, sanitation and hygiene facilities in

schools.”

Since when are cash transfers part of strengthening educational services? They are subject to corruption, abuse and finding their way into the pockets of Hamas. One would also think that schools would already have water, sanitation and hygiene facilities in schools.

The EU contributions just allow Hamas to spend its money on military equipment, missiles, tunnels and paying a 30,000 man army while neglecting the educational sector in Gaza.





