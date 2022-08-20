Re: EU: No justification for stopping support for partner Palestinian institutions





How is it different?

The conquest of Algeria began in the last days of the Bourbon Restoration by Charles X of France. It aimed to put a definite end to Barbary privateering and increase the king’s popularity among the French people, particularly in Paris, where many veterans of the Napoleonic Wars lived. –Encyclopædia Britannica Eleventh Edition

Jews that built the nation of Israel (not just European Jews), did not come as a Country, they came as a people to collectively build an independent nation where there was none. They built it on the land of their prophets and historical holy sites, which is in the revered Bible, New Testament, and the Holy Quran– where God lead Moses to the Promised Land, later called the Holy Land, this was after God gave the Ten Commandments to the Jews.

I am an atheist, and I don’t believe that these Books are factual stories, but all three major religions in the area, have their cultural influence based on these Books. Moses is the most revered Prophet in the Holy Quran- mentioned 136 times. Muslims believe that the Quran is the verbatim words of God.





