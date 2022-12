As Greece wasn’t in the EU they couldn’t be thrown out.

The European Commission recommended that Greece not be admitted but the European Council overruled them and admitted Greece. This was because Greece had only recently ceased to be ruled by a military dictatorship and the EU wanted to reinforce democratic control.

In the case of Turkey it looks as if the government wants to establish a one-party state and would use admission to the EU as a means to that end.





