Re: EU: MEPs call for international conference supporting two-state solution





The Jewish State of Israel, UN, US, & EU all support “Ending: the protracted Israeli-Palestinian conflict,

and the resumption of genuine peace talks,” but

-1- The “Palestine” had never been a state before the protracted Israeli-Arab, so

-2- The Palestinian Authority has No legitimate claims to a Jerusalem capital, or any territories, beyond the

Palestinian Authority, that it negotiated into existence by the 1993 Oslo Accord, between Israel & the PLO. And,

-3- The Palestinian Authority’s continued sponsorship of their Indefensible “Palestinian Resistance” campaigns, of

Islamic incitement, Jihadist aggression, riots, murder, terrorism, & war crimes, makes the PA’s PLO & Hamas regimes

far more worthy of international boycotts, sanctions, & blockades, than any further sort of international support.





