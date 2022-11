The Mediterranean is a long ways away from your European ghettos which were your homes for many centuries, and lest we forget, the European Jew created his estate on the stolen Arab land after committing many horrific crimes including rapes, massacres, expulsion of 90% of the indigenous population – and the alien Europeans remain only because of the United States. And how alien would you say the European Jews are to Palestine?

https://bit.lY/3EZEjL4





Source link