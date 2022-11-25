Re: EU Foreign Policy Chief notes widening economic gap along the two shores of Mediterranean





Why is Israel waging an undeclared war against Palestine? Jews have been defending themselves against Arab extremists over more than 100 years. Arabs and Palestinians keep attacking the indigenous Jews attempting to conquer them and destroy their state. The Arabs failed in 1948 and in every war since.

At the moment the Jewish state is mowing the terrorist grass. When the state of Israel makes war on the Palestinians you will know it.

Jews arose in Levant in the Land of Canaan. As professor Grabbe in his book the Land of Canaan said Israelis are indigenous to the land. They are home and are not going any where. I cannot say the same for Palestinians if they continue to conduct terrorism against Israel.





