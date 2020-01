Re: EU financial aid and the fragmentation of Palestinian society





regarding:

Following its creation, Israel’s neighbors attacked, Palestinians really started hating Israel.

you’re kidding me

Andrew Bostom is the author of The Legacy of Jihad: Islamic Holy War and the Fate of Non-Muslims (2005/2008)

and The Legacy of Islamic Antisemitism: From Sacred Texts to Solemn History (2008).

..you are really totally uninformed about muslim teaching regarding Jews





Source link