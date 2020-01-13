Re: EU financial aid and the fragmentation of Palestinian society

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: EU financial aid and the fragmentation of Palestinian societyMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by admin on January 13, 2020 add comment 20 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest as if anything to do with arabs is workable..when pigs fly why don’t you give us an example of a workable arab country? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Myanmar, China and now India: Is Muslim dignity so cheap? next article Morales convoca a organizar milicias armadas en Bolivia The author admin you might also like Re: Israel confiscates sole medical vehicle serving 1,500 Palestinians Re: Israel confiscates sole medical vehicle serving 1,500 Palestinians Re: Tel Aviv calls for Gulf States to unite with Israel against Iran Re: ‘Our enemy is here’: Iran protesters demand that leaders quit after plane downed Re: Ambassador arrest in Tehran violates international law, UK says Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email