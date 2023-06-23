Re: EU expresses concern about settler attacks in West Bank

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: EU expresses concern about settler attacks in West BankMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on June 23, 2023 add comment 17 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest some palestinian terrorists take the promise of 72 virgin goats too seriously Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Odeon Multicines invests in CINITY Cinema System offering movie… next article Long Standing Ovation For PM Narendra Modi After Speaking At US Congress In Washington The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel could accept US-Iran nuclear 'understanding', senior lawmaker says Re: UN chief slams Israel settler attacks as 'acts of terrorism' Re: The condemnation of settler attacks on Palestinians is steeped in hypocrisy Re: With West Bank in turmoil, uncertainty over Palestine leadership intensifies Re: Netanyahu meets Druze community leader in bid to soften anger in Golan Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email