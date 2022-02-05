Re: Erdogan’s upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia – Middle East Monitor





Erdogan will set the pace for the destruction of your interest based robbery of world economies. The world is watching Erdogan’s moves about interest carefully. If this works out (it already is) many countries will start to re-think their economic policies.

The West used to siphoned over $1 trillion from Turkey yearly due to the 19% interest rate on a $446 billion foreign debt. Do the calculation yourself and you’ll know how what I’m talking about. Driving this to below 2.5% will drastically dry up this loot by the Western financial agents. All that $1+ trillion will stay in Turkey instead of going out.

MBS and MBZ are bogged down in Yemen. They believe Turkish drones can help them punish the Houthis badly enough for the Houthis to come back to the negotiating table. Biden, Israel, Moscow, and Europe all want an end to this war because it threatens the stability of anti-Muslim hypocritical regimes in the gulf, particularly Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Egypt. It is the Saudis and Emiratis who are desperately in need of reconciliation with Turkey. The UAE is already pouring billions into Turkey and talking a lot about defense cooperation. Saudi will do the same. Egypt too. They all want to get out of this intensifying cold war. Turkey is reorienting its economic policy towards Africa and Asia, which are more reliable markets where Turkey is unlikely to face any boycotts or sanctions from political disagreements.





