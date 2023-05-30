Re: Erdogan wins election according to Supreme Election Council





Write to me…Hold on…You have knocked at the right door. You are mentally-overwhelmed, crushed under the trauma of betrayal by your loved ones. You must rest your brain from overthinking about it, and get quality sleep, long nights…I have written you this morning but my ‘comment’ went into pending. The enemy is not those who have done so much evil to you after they are done with you: The enemy is the thoughts which you give to that trauma. That enemy wants to destroy you…Make quality sleep your urgent priority. I got your fate during a 20 year-period…I came out of it VICTORIOUS. You will too.

Natural medicine for sleep…not pharma…





Source link