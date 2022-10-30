close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Erdogan: 'We will distribute Russia gas to Europe via Turkiye'

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 20 views
no thumb


No More Oil for facist Feance Facsst usa facista Christian Istahell facist nazi Chews



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response