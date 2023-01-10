Re: Erdogan: Turkiye has supported Pakistan against climate change

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Erdogan: Turkiye has supported Pakistan against climate changeMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 10, 2023 add comment 16 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Hey Slayer you turko kebab why di filthy pakis and turkos want to live in Western Countries. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article California town home to Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey ordered to evacuate over mudslide fears next article Joshimath crisis: 'Everything important shouldn't come to us', Supreme Court declines urgent hearing The author comredg you might also like Re: FM: Turkiye strives to boost ties with all Africa countries Re: Israel converts Palestinian reservoir tower into military observation post Re: US prohibits Israel pilots from flying F-35 jets Re: Netanyahu's right-wing government protested in Tel Aviv Re: Israel to take steps in response to Palestine moves at World Court Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email