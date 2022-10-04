Re: Erdogan reveals intelligence talks with Syria regime

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Erdogan reveals intelligence talks with Syria regimeMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on October 4, 2022 add comment 14 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest The 2024 Hillary Clinton/Liz Cheney has-been exile ticket is below 5%. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Loretta Lynn, country music luminary and songwriting pioneer, dies at 90 next article US Supreme Court won't hear South Bend murder appeal The author comredg you might also like Re: Why is Israel allowed to annex occupied land, but Russia isn't? Re: Jerusalem activists mobilise against settlers storming Al-Aqsa Mosque Re: Israel can expel Palestinian villagers after election, says High Court Re: PA presidency: ‘Islamic and Christian holy sites are a red line’ – Middle East Monitor Re: PA prevents lawyer, father of Palestinian prisoner from visiting him for second time Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email