Re: Erdogan meets Saudi leaders in first visit since Khashoggi murder





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) meets Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) at Al-Salam Royal Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on April 28, 2022 [TUR Presidency/ Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Anadolu Agency]

A better caption for your picture:

“The scum of the earth, I believe?”

“The bloody assassin of the workers, I presume?”





Source link