close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Erdogan: If Washington does not meet our need for F-16 fighters, then there are other options

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 27 views
no thumb


Hey don’t worry nuclear winter is just like a big long winter storm. Only the poor will starve off.



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response